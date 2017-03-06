Dr. Ben Carson Takes Over at HUD

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Dr. Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon, author, and politician, was sworn in Thursday as the 17th secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development after being confirmed in the U.S. Senate by a vote of 58 to 41.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has 8,300 employees and a budget of more than $40 billion.

Secretary Carson says he plans an ambitious listening tour of select communities and HUD field offices around the country, beginning in his native Detroit.

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Carson served as Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore. He is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Michigan Medical School. He has written nine books, including four with his wife, Candy.

