Wednesday 5 April 2017
From Information to Understanding

Dr. Bernice King Tells Gathering to “Rise Above” Anger and Animus During Women’s History Month Event

Apr 04, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Dr. Bernice King Tells Gathering to “Rise Above” Anger and Animus During Women’s History Month Event

By Barrington M. Salmon

 

bernicekingspeaking4(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Rev. Dr. Bernice A. King, at the close of Women’s History Month, electrified an audience of men and women at the National Press Club, challenging them to rise above bickering with people with whom they may have political and cultural disagreements and find common ground – including with President Donald Trump.

In a speech she called, “What Does the Black Lives Matter Movement and Trump Have in Common?” she focused on the reality of the anger and animus on one side and the disgust, concern and fear of Trump on the other. She said the way to move forward from to the vilification hurled from both sides is to find common ground.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

