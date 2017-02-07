Dr. Wayne J. Riley Appointed President of Downstate Medical Center

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The State University of New York Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Wayne J. Riley as president of SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Dr. Riley is currently a clinical professor of Medicine and adjunct professor of Health Policy at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

In addition to serving as the president of SUNY Downstate, Dr. Riley will hold two faculty appointments – professor of Internal Medicine in the College of Medicine and professor of Health Policy and Management in the School of Public Health – both with tenure. His appointment is effective April 3, 2017.

