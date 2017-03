By Frederick H. Lowe

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Council of American-Islamic Relations in Seattle has asked the FBI to investigate the death of an 18-year-old black Muslim man who was found hanged in a wooded area near his home in Lake Stevens, Wash.

Ben M. Keita, a senior at Lake Stevens High School, was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2016.

