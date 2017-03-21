Search
Thursday 23 March 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

FBI Confirms Trump Lied About Obama ‘Wire Tapping’ Charge

Mar 21, 2017Hot News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on FBI Confirms Trump Lied About Obama ‘Wire Tapping’ Charge

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Hazel Trice Edney –

 

presobamaandtrumpinovaloffice-2(TriceEdneyWire) – FBI Director James B. Comey has essentially confirmed what Democrats, Republicans and much of the general public already knew. That is that President Donald B. Trump lied on former President Barack Obama when he claimed, in a March 4 tweet, that Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during Trump’s campaign for the presidency.

“With respect to the president’s tweets, I have no information that supports those tweets…We have looked carefully inside the FBI,” Comey testified during a House Intelligence Committee Monday.

Comey said the U. S. Department of Justice, headed by Trump appointee Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked him to state that the Justice Department also knows nothing of any such wiretaps.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

 

Previous PostProsecutors Release Unedited Version of Michael Brown Video to Debunk Documentary's Edited Version

Related articles