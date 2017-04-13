Federal Corruption Trial Begins On Oct. 30 for COR Executives, Ex-Cuomo Aide, 5 Others

Every year more than 2 million home burglaries are reported in the United States. Of course, not all crimes are so straightforward. Beginning on October 30, 2017 a number of COR Development Co. executives, an ex-aide to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, and five others will head to trial on federal corruption charges.

According to The Post-Standard, the trial will take place in New York City. Two of the men involved in the federal corruption case are former top state officials with close ties to Gov. Cuomo. Two owners of COR Development Co. face federal corruption charges in U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s investigation into economic development projects in Upstate New York. COR secured the contract, in part, by making large donations to Cuomo’s campaign, authorities say.

Salespeople know that 90% of high-level executives will never respond to a cold call or cold email, so how do you get the attention of the executive in charge of dolling out public funds for lucrative development projects? According to New York State authorities, bribery is one option.

Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi of COR Development were accused of bribery, bid-rigging, and laying to federal authorities. The two men have maintained that they are innocent.

Eight individuals were charged in total following the federal prosecution corruption probe. Joseph Percoco, the former deputy executive assistant to Cuomo, and Alain Kaloyeros, former head of SUNY Polytechnic Institute and architect behind Cuomo’s economic development initiatives were also charged. Percoco and Kaloyeros, along with the four other men who face charges, all have pleaded not guilty and proclaimed their innocence.

Times Union reports that a few of the defendants asked for the case to be severed into two trials, but Judge Valerie Caproni claims that if she does decide to sever the cases, the second trial would not start until a few months later in January. However, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said there was no need to delay the trial beyond its original October 30 date and Judge Caproni agreed.

