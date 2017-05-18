For Immediate Release!Run for Recovery Raises Funds to Fight Addiction

Syracuse, NY – On Thursday, May 18th more than 300 people are expected to turn out for the 2017 Run for Recovery, a 5k walk/run hosted by Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare to raise funds and awareness for recovering lives. Held at Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, the race will begin at 5pm and will be followed by a family-friendly post-race celebration including food trucks, a bounce house, entertainment, and more.

To date, the event has raised nearly $35,000. All proceeds support the SBH Foundation. Those interested in participating or donating to the event can do so at www.sbh.org/2017-run-recovery

According to a 2016 report by the Surgeon General one in twelve people will be impacted by a substance use disorder, yet only 10% of those people will receive treatment. As the Central New York community continues to grapple with the far-reaching impacts of the opioid crisis, the Run for Recovery offers an opportunity to be a part of the solution.

Funds raised from this event increase access to live-saving treatment and support. All proceeds support the SBH Foundation and help people who are recovering from the effects of substance use and mental health disorders and other behavioral health issues.

Jeremy Klemanski, SBH President & CEO, expressed his excitement for the event. “Every person who walks or runs will draw attention to the treatment and recovery options in our community,” says Klemanski. “And every dollar raised will support access to those same treatment and recovery options.”