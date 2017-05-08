Former Cop Pleads Guilty to Civil Rights Violation in Killing of Walter Scott

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Michael Slager, a former police officer, who killed motorist Walter Scott Jr. by shooting a fleeing Scott in the back, lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting until a cell phone video surfaced showing what really happened, on Tuesday pled guilty to federal charges of violating Scott’s civil rights.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the plea agreement with Slager, a former cop employed by the North Charleston, S.C., police department before jury selection for the federal trial was scheduled to begin on May 9th. A second state trial had been scheduled for August.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.