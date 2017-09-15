Former St. Louis Police Officer Acquitted in Fatal Shooting of Black Man

By Staff –

A former St. Louis police officer was cleared of first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a black man Friday, in another case among many in which white police officers have been acquitted of killing black men recently.

A judge found former officer Jason Stockley “not guilty” of killing 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith, after Smith led officers on a high-speed chase in 2011.

Stockley and his partner claimed they’d attempted to corner Smith in a parking lot, after witnessing a drug deal.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.