Former SU Dean Kenneth Kavajecz’s Court Appearance Adjourned Until June

By Sam Ogozalek –

Kavajecz, who was arrested last fall on a charge related to prostitution, will reappear in Salina Town Court on June 15, according to a court clerk.

Louis Mannara, Kavajecz’s attorney, declined to say when he requested the adjournment. Helene Jennes, an assistant court clerk for Judge Paul Carey, said the adjournment was granted earlier this week. The former Whitman dean was originally scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Kavajecz has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he patronized a prostitute. He was arrested last September after authorities said he agreed to pay $80 to an undercover police officer, who was posing as a prostitute. His arrest was part of a larger prostitution sting.

His official charge — patronizing a person for prostitution in the third degree — is punishable by up to one year in jail.

– Originally published in The Daily Orange on May 25, 2017.

