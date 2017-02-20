Former Syracuse Fire Chief Dies in Auto Collision

By Staff

Former Syracuse Fire Chief Robert Nelson, 70, died in a car accident Feb. 17, after his vehicle collided with another on Buckley Road, according to authorities.

Nelson, a Liverpool resident, had begun serving in the Syracuse fire department in 1970, serving as chief of the department until 2001.

“I was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of retired Fire Chief Robert Nelson last night,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “Chief Nelson was a dedicated public servant whose many years of work in the Syracuse Fire Department protected the residents of the city during times of hardship. My thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire city of Syracuse, are with the chief’s family at this difficult time.”

Authorities said they are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

