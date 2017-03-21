Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Joins New York University School of Law

By Staff –

Preet Bharara, a former U.S. Attorney in New York who was fired by President Donald Trump’s administration, has recently been hired by the New York University School of Law.

Bharara will join the school of law as a distinguished scholar in residence on April 1.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about — criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few,” Bharara said in a post on Twitter.

