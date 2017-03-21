Search
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Joins New York University School of Law

Mar 21, 2017Education, Featured News, Politics, State/National NewsComments Off on Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Joins New York University School of Law

preetPreet Bharara, a former U.S. Attorney in New York who was  fired by President Donald Trump’s administration, has recently been hired by the New York University School of Law.

Bharara will join the school of law as a distinguished scholar in residence on April 1.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue addressing the issues I so deeply care about — criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights, and corporate accountability, to name a few,” Bharara said in a post on Twitter.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

