Frank Fowler Will Remain SPD Chief for One Year Following Miner’s Exit

By Staff –

Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler will remain police chief for one year following Mayor Stephanie Miner’s exit at the end of this year, according to Mayor-Elect Ben Walsh.

First Deputy Chief Joe Cecile will also remain in his position for the same period of time.

Walsh said he plans to conduct a national search for a new police chief, in addition to appointing three new deputy chiefs and authorizing a new class of police officers in 2018.

“I am fully confident the department leadership will be responsive to the needs of the community as we complete our search,” Walsh stated during a press conference.

Fowler has agreed to stay with the department until Walsh has completed the search process. He joined the department in 1989, and has been SPD’s chief since 2010.

City Court Judge Derrek Thomas will offically swear in Walsh as mayor on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.

An open house with refreshments, tours of City Hall, and performances by local cultural groups will follow.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BenWalshforMayor/ for additional information regarding Walsh’s police leadership plan, or the inauguration cermeony.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.