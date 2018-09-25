Gala will celebrate the Syracuse Airport’s $65M Renovation and New Regional Aviation History Museum

By Staff –

In November, after years of planning and months of construction, Syracuse Hancock International Airport unveils its spectacular $65 million terminal renovation. Visitors and passengers will soon be welcomed to Central New York’s gateway through a brilliant, modern design.

A press release issued by the Onondaga Historical Association notes, Syracuse Hancock International Airport has been a part of our national history since 1949, from its namesake, Congressman Clarence Hancock, to the home of the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard.

Our community has an impressive aviation history that is featured at the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Companies in our region produce cutting edge aviation related technologies that are used around the world. Even the famous song, “Come Fly With Me,” an American classic that became a top hit for everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Buble, was written by Syracuse song writer and WWII test pilot, Jimmy Van Heusen.

The Onondaga Historical Association, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, and the Hancock family are inviting the public to be the first to celebrate our stunning new airport along with the grand opening of its brand new Regional Aviation History Museum on November 10, 2018 at “Come Fly With Me – A Sky High Gala,” presented by Hancock Estabrook, LLP, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This black-tie optional event will include tours, cocktails, an elegant dinner, and an entertaining program on the history of the airport by OHA’s Curator of History, Robert Searing.

Tickets are $200 for OHA members and $225 for the general public. OHA members can contact Jon Zella using the information below to get the discount code.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available at cnyhistory.org/airport.