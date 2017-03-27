GoodCall.com Rates Syracuse One of the Top 25 Cities for Green Careers

By Staff –

GoodCall.com has rated Syracuse as one of the top 25 cities for green careers in the United States.

Citing the city’s affordable cost of living, access to green jobs, and community amenities, Syracuse was ranked 23 out of 192 rated cities.

“This rating demonstrates our continued commitment to being an environmentally conscious community that has resulted in sustainable economic investments,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “I am glad to be recognized by GoodCall.com for the work we have done to improve our community.”

Miner’s administration has put a focus on sustainability since the mayor came into office in 2010.

Miner formed the first local Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to incorporate environmental stewardship into city planning decisions.

The city has also expanded investments in green infrastructure programs.

GoodCall.com is a personal finance website that uses data to help consumers make better informed decisions. They regularly rate different aspects of communities, and offer financial tools to consumers.

Visit https://www.goodcall.com/data-center/2017-best-cities-green-career/ to view the organization’s full list.

