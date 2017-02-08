Gov. Cuomo: Black History Month Exhibit Open at State Capitol

By Staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the opening of a Black History Month exhibit, honoring African-American civil rights leaders and activists, all of whom have New York connections, at the state capitol building in Albany.

The month-long exhibit will feature prominent African-Americans throughout New York history — from Stephen Myers, who led the active Albany Underground Railroad station, and Harriet Tubman, who helped lead fugitives to freedom at the Canadian border, to the late Gwen Ifill, a Peabody award winning journalist, and the first African-American woman to host a nationally-televised U.S. public affairs program.

