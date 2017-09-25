Gov. Cuomo Launches Statewide Relief Effort to Help Puerto Rico

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, after the governor recently visited the hurricane-stricken island.

Gov. Cuomo is the honorary chair of the effort, with entertainer Jennifer Lopez, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Cesar Perales serving as co-chairs.

“After seeing the breathtaking devastation and unfathomable need for help firsthand in Puerto Rico, I am launching this effort to put the full weight of New York’s resources behind the Puerto Rican people,” Cuomo said. “New York has a long and proud history of standing up to help those in need, and with millions of Puerto Ricans suffering, we must do everything we can to help our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters recover. I thank our partners who have already donated, and encourage all New Yorkers to lend a hand as we work together to help this community rebuild.”

