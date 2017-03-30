Governing Magazine Features Syracuse in “Equipt to Innovate” Series

By Staff –

Governing Magazine’s online series “Equipt to Innovate,” has recently profiled the work of Syracuse’s Office of Innovation, and its leader, city policy director Andrew Maxwell.

The article highlighted Maxwell’s role as director of policy and innovation, as well as the work accomplished by the Office of Innovation on infrastructure and economic opportunity.

“I am gratified we received this recognition for our efforts to innovate local government,” Mayor Stephanie Miner stated. “Our administration works tirelessly to find creative new ways to identify efficiencies, improve our processes, and stretch our dollars further. I appreciate the work of Andrew Maxwell, the Office of Innovation, and the many unsung heroes across city departments who have worked with data in new ways, and undertaken projects that improve the delivery of services to the people of Syracuse.”

In addition to profiling individuals, the “Equipt to Innovate” series looks at what makes governments more responsive, and highlights new uses for data and information science.

“I’m pleased our work is featured in this prominent forum,” Maxwell said. “It is important recognition before our peers in government and civic innovation. Syracuse is setting the standard nationwide for using data, and being open to new ideas. I thank Mayor Miner, and the entire administration for their support in these efforts.”

In 2014, Syracuse received a grant to fund its Office of Innovation from Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the office has currently developed new solutions to the challenges faced by the city’s aging infrastructure, according to officials.

Officials said the city has also worked to improve coordination between departments on infrastructure projects, and to improve public information.

The chief innovation officer for the New York City Comptroller, and the chief innovation and performance officer for the city of Pittsburgh were also included in the series.

Visit http://bit.ly/2nISltR to view the full article.

