Groups to Host Tree-Planting Event to Memorialize Local Shooting Victims

By Lisa Dumas –

Rashawn Sullivan, founder of the I Apologize Foundation, has recently announced the organization will plant trees at the memorial sites of local gun-violence victims, in an effort to replace unsightly shrines in the community.

Sullivan said I Apologize will work in partnership with Onondaga Earth Corps on the project.

“These shrines – usually liquor bottles and memorial candles are not only a visual blight, but also disrespectful to the memory of the deceased,” Sullivan stated.

The groups will host an inaugural community-planting event to kick off the project at 10 a.m., on June 9, by the corner of W. Newell and Cannon St., that will be free and open to the public.

Sullivan said the event will begin at the initial planting site, then move on to two other locations.

Trees for the project were donated by Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center and Atlantic States Legal Foundation.

Visit iapologize315.com/about-foundation/ for additional information regarding the organization.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.