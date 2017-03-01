Harriet Tubman Community Art Project with visiting artist Olek

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn, NY, is seeking 200 volunteers to participate in a public art project celebrating Harriet Tubman. A 32-foot wide crocheted mural of Harriet Tubman will be installed over the front windows of the Schweinfurth Art Center in early April. Leading the project is visiting artist Olek, who has exhibited, performed and created public art installations around the world.

The Schweinfurth is holding three free workshops with Olek on March 9, 10 and 11. Participants will learn more about the mural, and learn how to crochet if they don’t know already. Volunteers need to attend one of the workshops to participate in the project, and bring along #3.5mm and #4mm crochet hooks. Yarn will be provided. The workshops are appropriate for adults, seniors and students in middle school and older.

Workshop Dates & Times

Thursday, March 9, 5:30-8:30pm

Friday, March 10, 1-4pm

Saturday, March 11, 1-4pm

All workshops will be held at the Schweinfurth Art Center. There is no charge for the workshops, but participants must register to attend. Please RSVP by emailing the Schweinfurth at mail@schweinfurthartcenter.org, or by calling the Schweinfurth at 315.255.1553 during business hours (9am-5pm, Monday-Saturday).

About Olek

As an active supporter of women’s rights, Olek has worked with women around the world to create public art and performance pieces that advocate for women’s issues. Olek has been inspired to bring that work back to the United States, and to celebrate positive women’s voices in our communities. For more information about Olek’s recent projects, please view her 2016 video: https://vimeo.com/195828872. Learn more about Olek at her website oleknyc.com

About the Schweinfurth Art Center

The Schweinfurth Art Center is a multi-art center that offers a range of exhibits, classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. The Art Center is open Tuesday- Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday 1 – 5 pm during exhibits. Closed Mondays, major holidays and between exhibitions. For more information about the Schweinfurth, please visit www.myartcenter.org.