Harvard Law Review Elects First Black Woman as President

By Zenitha Prince

ImeIme Umana, one of four daughters born to Nigerian immigrants, was elected as the 131st president of the Review out of 12 candidates, eight of whom were minorities and eight of whom were women. She is the second African American to snag the coveted position: Barack Obama became the first when he was elected in 1990.

“It still feels like magic that I’m here,” Umana told The New York Times of her election to the highly competitive position at the most-circulated journal in the world.

