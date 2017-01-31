HBCU Band Defies Critics, Reaps Reward Through Inauguration

By Brookie Madison

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – At Talladega College, a tiny historically Black institution 55 miles east of Birmingham, Ala., the president, the administration, the band director and the school’s 230-member marching band are as giddy in anticipation as a 9-year-old a week before Christmas.

In this case, however, Santa Claus, in the names of Donald Trump and his supporters and Fox-TV’s Bill O’Reilly and his millions of viewers have already come to town and left the cash-strapped school $670,000 to march in Trump’s inauguration. And now it’s time to go shopping. Visions of new trumpets, clarinets, Sousaphones, drums and trombones are dancing in their heads. There’s talk of a new band room big enough for all the members of the Great Tornado Marching Band to get in without stepping over each other. The college is even considering its own buses to get the band to performances at NFL games, the New Orleans Mardi Gras and the numerous other venues the band plays annually.

