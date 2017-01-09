Search
Monday 9 January 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

HBCU ‘Equality Lawsuit’ Resumes Jan. 9

Jan 09, 2017Education, Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on HBCU ‘Equality Lawsuit’ Resumes Jan. 9

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Zenitha Prince

 

hbcus(Trice Edney Wire.com) – On Jan. 9, the remedial portion of litigation brought by a coalition of former and current HBCU students against the state of Maryland will begin.

In October 2013, District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake ruled in favor of the Coalition for Equity and Excellence in Maryland Higher Education, saying Maryland had violated the U.S. Constitution by perpetuating a segregated higher education system through the practice of program duplication.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

Related articles