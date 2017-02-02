The President is Actually a Rich White Guy who Acts like a Poor, Burned-Out White Guy: So Now What?

Op/Ed By Chris Stevenson

“There are too many people [with] finite minds and beliefs, [who] have too much control over the infinite possibilities of the United States of America.” – DL Hughley

Three years ago, I wrote that America would not elect another white male president for another decade or two.

I was wrong.

And, Donald Trump has reawakened a sleeping monster; the old, white, racist voter.

It’s not just that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (reportedly over 2 million by now).

She carried the youth vote, and the black vote in key states.

It’s also not just that White Americans ignored the warning signs; Trump’s warning sign is in his name, he wants to get over on you.

What’s in a name, you say?

Some of the same people who gave much of their life-savings and earnings to a man named Madoff – and he “made-off” with millions before he was finally busted – voted for Trump.

Similarly, my home football team, the Buffalo Bills, once hired a coach named Malarky, and fully expected him to win.

The team’s new owners were biting their nails over a coach with a dog’s name for almost three years, until they finally shooed him away.

One of the guys in the front office where I work said to me after the election recently, “You know Trump is just acting right?”

I’m sure the same thing was said about a young man in Germany, who failed his art school entrance exam twice, in both 1906 and 1907.

He never recovered, and his bitterness turned to narcissism, then to outright hate, which resulted in the Holocaust, and a world war.

How many people thought that Jim Jones was “just acting” before 1978?

While we were not privy to the conversation which transpired between President Obama and Trump in the days after the election, Trump had been sounding somewhat sane (by his standards) in the immediate aftermath.

Frankly, I think it’s doubtful the real estate mogul, masquerading as a political outsider, approached the former president with the same Mississippi-butt-crack-stupid demeanor that has become a hallmark of his campaign.

Beyond the diplomatic summary given to the public , it’s no doubt that Obama probably briefed the president on how to keep his orange, p***y-grabbing fingers off his bills and executive orders.

Yet, it didn’t take long before Trump returned to normal.

And, if his choice of cabinet appointees are any indication of his administration’s policies, going forward, we can see why his so-called good friend Dr. Ben Carson, a world-renowned brain surgeon, was tapped to head none other than HUD.

Dr. Carson, not having enough brains to know he had been marginalized, graciously accepted, instead of reminding “The Donald” that his position would obviously make him more qualified to be surgeon general, or in charge of the FDA.

But, perhaps Trump was tapped for the presidency in order to continue the job George W. Bush started; bankrupting the country.

Would it be irrational to assume that the deficit, which plummeted during W’s tenure, and the additional rise of police brutality would soon cause an unrest which would justify an official, national police-state?

In truth, 1932 would have been the best year to bring about Marshall Law, because it was the worst year of the Depression, and, of course, the crime-rate skyrocketed.

However, those were Italian/Irish/Jewish/Mafia-initiated crimes; not black crimes, as it has recently been reported.

Everything happens for a reason, and I bet a suspiciously high number of conservatives are still fantasizing about a future such as this one today.

And, who better to bring it about than Trump?

In fact, many Republican lawmakers have been so excited, that they have taken preemptive steps (with Trump’s blessing) toward abolishing universal healthcare.

My question to them is, why are they so anxious to remove Romneycare?

Couldn’t be because a black man initiated it.

They’re so blinded by hate and anger over Obama’s accomplishments, that they ignore President Trump’s most glaring fault; his relationship to Vladimir Putin, and the alleged role Russian intelligence played in his victory.

Granted, Reagan wasn’t my favorite president, but he would have concluded Putin had been full of poop, as other presidents would have, such as Nixon, Ford, Carter, Kennedy, Roosevelt, and Ike.

So, what’s Trump’s problem?

Try mental illness.

He’s a product of generations of hate and discrimination, toward blacks in particular, and he has degenerated to the point where he actually thinks one lone, black, former U.S. president has reduced the importance of white (male) America, and only he can save it.

Turning to an old Cold War enemy to help get him into the Oval Office probably makes sense to him.

The message is clear: even a foreign white male leader is better than our former, black American president.

Trump wants to dismantle universal health care, social security (same as Republicans’ rising star Paul Ryan), and raise the age of medicare for seniors.

If he seems to you like he’s just going for pure, gratuitous emotionalism, and not weighing the consequences for even many white Americans, a huge chunk of which are Republicans; then, you’re right.

Whenever a president spends four years cleaning up the previous guy’s mess, that means we didn’t really get to know that person, because he never really had the chance to tell us what he really wanted for us, minus the time-consuming work of getting us back on track.

I believe it is largely because of the time he spent cleaning up George W. Bush’s mess, that Obama didn’t have a lot of free time to devote to black issues.

Just imagine the herculean task that lays ahead of whomever succeeds Trump, in that respect.

And, the most troubling are Trump’s voters, all 62,979,636 of them.

They voted for open white supremacy (eight percent were black), and there are now examples of whites calling blacks the N-word, and whites who are making racist remarks because they naturally feel they’ve been given the green light to do so.

I noted, in a past column or two, the way Trump says the things that many whites wish they could get away with saying.

He also does several other things many white, American men wish they could get away with, and one of those things is sexual assault.

The white man’s fantasy president is currently due in court soon, fighting, at the very least, a lawsuit.

So, is this all a part of his “acting?”

How about his ignoring intelligence briefings? Or what about his little cold war against the CIA?

I need to be sure please, so I can know when to laugh.

Chris Stevenson is author of "The MAO Syndrome: A Timeline of Newspaper columns Tracking Hate, Fear, Loathing, Obstinacy, and Stubbornness of Many on the Right & Some on the Left who are Simply Mad At Obama."

