Wednesday 5 April 2017
From Information to Understanding

He Wanted to Murder a Black Man, and He Did

Apr 03, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on He Wanted to Murder a Black Man, and He Did

By Frederick H. Lowe –

 

MR Vision national Jackson killer - caughman timothy

James Jackson (right), killed Timothy Caughman (left) in a racist attack March 20.

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – An admitted white supremacist, who stabbed to death a black man with a sword in order to discourage white women from dating black men, has been arrested and charged with murder and a hate crime.

James Jackson, 28, of Baltimore is charged with murdering 66-year-old Timothy Caughman on March 20 in New York City, said Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., District Attorney for Manhattan.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, second-degree murder as a hate crime, second-degree murder as a crime of terrorism and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, Vance said.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

