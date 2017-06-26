Health Insurance Premiums Likely To Spike In NYS Next Year, Despite Bans And Regulations

By Staff –

Gov. Cuomo is doing his part to make sure New York State insurers cover the 10 essential health benefits currently required under the Affordable Care Act and is even preparing to fight the repeal of the ACA. But the state is now under fire over potentially leaving residents in the dark: insurers are alleging the state has failed to inform people in detail about proposed rate increases that could have a drastic impact on their monthly premiums.

The New York State Department of Financial Services originally stated that they would make insurance company rate applications available on its site earlier this month. As yet, that information has yet to appear. But the New York Health Plan Association has said that customers are receiving letters from their insurers about the proposed rate hikes, some of which extend into the double-digits, and are being directed to visit the aforementioned website to review information and submit comments.

