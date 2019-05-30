Health Justice Advocates Share Report on Access to Care

The Campaign for New York Health will introduce the findings of a statewide report on health care access, From Coverage to Care: A People’s Report on Healthcare in New York, at a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. May 30 at Beauchamp Library, 2111 S. Salina St., Syracuse.

Healthcare Stories Forum: Guaranteed Healthcare for All and the Fight for Equity includes perspective from panelists about ways in which the health care system is harmful to marginalized communities, such as people of color, immigrants and LGBTQ individuals. Attendees will learn about state and national efforts at universal, guaranteed and equitable healthcare and how to advocate for healthcare justice and reforms that reflect patient needs.

The report is based on hundreds of surveys conducted between 2017 and 2019. The key finding of the report is that 50% of New Yorkers covered by private health insurance plans delayed or skipped basic care due to cost. Citing financial barriers, New Yorkers are foregoing basic care, including regular checkups, diagnostic testing, vision care, dental care, and prescription drugs.



The forum is cosponsored by Campaign for New York Health, ARISE Independent Living Council, Workers’ Center of Central New York, Doula 4 a Queen, Students for a National Health Program, CNY Poor People’s Campaign, Occupational Health Clinical Center, and Physicians for a National Health Program NY Metro.

For more information, call (315) 414-7720.