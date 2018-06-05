Henninger Students Teach Love of Art to Students at Ed Smith

By Staff –

Henninger advanced art students traveled to Ed Smith elementary school recently, to help kindergarten and first-grade students create heart paintings to display their love of art.

The young students learned about how to mix colors, how to clean paint brushes, painting techniques, and more.

“I love working with the little kids,” Henninger sophomore Angelique Young stated. “It’s nice to be able to share our passion with these kids, who could grow up to be like us and share the same interest in art. They could end up being cartoonists, artists, illustrators… it’s great that we can start working with them so young.”

As part of their effort to impart a love of art into the younger students, Henninger students also provided a sketchbook to each first grader who took part in the activity, and they customized the covers to meet the students’ interests.

One included a colorful sketch of a treehouse; another, a sports team. Several included SpongeBob SquarePants.

The students’ artwork will be put together to create two posters: one to hang in the SCSD Central Office, and one to hang in Ed Smith School.

SCSD Educational Foundation funded the project.

