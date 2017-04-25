Summer School Registration for SCSD High School Students Starts in June

By Staff –

Summer school registration for Syracuse City School District high school students will take place from June 26 to June 29, prior to the start of SCSD’s summer school session.

Summer school will run from July 5 through Aug. 15, and students can register with their school counselors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at their current schools. Registration for Academic Intervention Services (AIS) sessions should also be completed with students’ counselors.

According to SCSD, students must register for an AIS class in order to sit for an August 2017 Regents exam, which will take place Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.

The schedule for high school students’ summer school registration is as follows:

June 26: Seniors only

June 27: Juniors only

June 28: Sophomores only

June 29: Freshmen and Incoming Freshmen (8th graders)

No telephone or email registrations will be accepted, and registration will close June 29, at 2 p.m.

Parents may contact High School Summer School Coordinator Tara Jennings at (315) 435-4321, or students’ counselors, for additional information regarding the registration.

