Saturday 29 July 2017
Honoring U. S. Greatness: Statue of Banking Pioneer Maggie L. Walker Unveiled in Richmond, Va.

Jul 28, 2017Featured News, State/National NewsComments Off on Honoring U. S. Greatness: Statue of Banking Pioneer Maggie L. Walker Unveiled in Richmond, Va.

By Saraya Wintersmith –

 

maggie_walker_unveiling_2_r670x370(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Richmond residents and officials rejoiced Saturday morning as the long-awaited statue of hometown hero Maggie Lena Walker was unveiled.With a strong tug by Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney, sculptor Antonio “Toby” Mendez of Maryland and Mrs. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter Liza Mickens, off flew a black drape covering the 10-foot bronze statue.

The figure of Mrs. Walker and the accomplishments and contributions of the woman it represents were met by applause from the hundreds of people gathered around the plaza at Broad and Adams streets in Downtown Richmond where the statue stands.

