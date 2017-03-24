House Speaker Paul Ryan Pulls GOP Healthcare Bill

By Staff –

House Speaker Paul Ryan has reportedly pulled his Obamacare repeal bill before a vote on the floor could take place on March 24.

Ryan and President Donald Trump, both members of the Republican party, had been touting the bill to GOP lawmakers in the weeks that led up to the planned vote, trying to sway legislators into backing the bill.

According to White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Trump did everything in his power to work closely with lawmakers, prior to the vote, and had “left everything on the field,” when it comes to the bill.

