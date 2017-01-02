Search
Monday 2 January 2017
From Information to Understanding

How Repealing the Affordable Care Act Will Affect African Americans

Jan 02, 2017

News Analysis By Glenn Ellis

 

Female doctor examining male patient's glands in clinic

PHOTO: Hero Images

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Racism has historically had a significant, negative impact on the health care of Blacks and other people of color in the United States. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is truly the first time that African-Americans have, collectively, had significant access to health care. It is noteworthy that America’s first African-American president is chiefly responsible for this access.

Improved access to care; Medicaid expansion; prevention medicine; and lifting of barriers for pre-existing conditions, are all aspects of the ACA that have been of great benefit to Blacks. But there is a thick air of uncertainty on the horizon.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website. 

