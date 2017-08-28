Howard University Appoints James Comey 2017 Convocation Keynote Speaker

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Howard University appoints James Comey as this year’s Opening Convocation keynote speaker and the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy. Mr. Comey will kick off the school year with an address to the University and engage the Howard community through a lecture series designed to foster fruitful discussion and spur meaningful interaction.

Scheduled for September 22, 2017, Opening Convocation officially signals the beginning of the academic year. Mr. Comey will formally welcome the Class of 2021 to the 2017-2018 school year and recognize the University for its accomplishments and its commitment to excellence in truth and service. As the holder of the King Chair, Mr. Comey will lead and conduct five lectures featuring speakers that will touch on several topics.

