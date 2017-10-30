H.W. Smith Students Attend “Project Lead The Way” Conference

By Staff –

Students and educators from H.W. Smith Pre-K-8 School were recently selected to present to more than 2,000 attendees at the national Project Lead The Way (PLTW) conference – PLTW Summit 2017 – in Orlando.

They were one of just 18 groups from across the U.S. that was chosen as a model for middle schools offering PLTW’s computer science curriculum.

Last year, H.W. Smith received a grant from PLTW to purchase equipment, and to train students in the area of computer science.

The students then presented what they learned about science and the projects they created at the conference.

“The students in this building have worked really hard to succeed in the PLTW curriculum,” H.W. Technology Education teacher Scott English stated. “The students here at H.W. Smith have the opportunity to explore engineering and computer science, which they have done with great enthusiasm. We are very proud of our students, and we are thrilled that they earned this opportunity to present their skills at the national level.”

In addition, “H.W. Smith K-8 is a true champion of PLTW’s relevant, engaging approach to learning, teaching, and community engagement,” PLTW senior vice president and chief engagement officer David Dimmett said. “We invited them to share their stories to inspire attendees, and to provide best practices that can be taken back to other communities to benefit students across the country. We were thrilled to have PLTW students and teachers from H.W. Smith K-8, joining us in Orlando for PLTW Summit 2017.”

PLTW Summit 2017 is designed to prepare students with the in-demand and transportable skills they need to succeed in college and careers, the group said.

The conference’s attendees included educators, students, university leaders, and business and industry leaders.

Visit PLTW.org/summit for additional information regarding the organization.

