Is New French Leader Racist? His Comment on Large African Families Called ‘Problematic’

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) – French President Emmanuel Macron had been winning over liberals in Europe and the U.S. when he caught his adoring public off guard with recent comments about Africa that were widely seen as racist.

The 39 year old newly elected leader was expounding on why Africa is not deserving of a Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Germany after WWII. Too many children! he said. Spending billions on Africa is pointless when there are 7 or 8 children per woman, he explained. Macron addressed African issues during the June 7-8 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The president said the African continent’s problems were not economic, ecological, or political, but demographic.

