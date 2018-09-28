Joanie Mahoney Stepping Down as County Executive

By Staff –

Joanie Mahoney announced she is stepping down from her position as Onondaga County Executive.

Mahoney made the surprise announcement Monday in a news conference, saying she is taking a position as chief operating officer with the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF).

Standing with her husband, son and former chief-of-staff Ben Dublin, Mahoney said she will work primarily at SUNY ESF but will also serve as a special advisor to SUNY Upstate Medical University helping to put the two universities back on the right track.

Mahoney said she was selected for the position by SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson and received the offer last week.

Mahoney, a Republican, has been County Executive since 2007 when she won the seat from Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, a Democrat. She says she will not rule out returning to politics.

Mahoney will resign her seat formally in October after the 2018 budget is passed.

Deputy County Executive Bill Fisher will fill if the county Legislature does not name a successor. The successor would hold the post for the remaining of the term ending in 2019.

Shortly after the press conference County Legislative Chair Ryan McMahon announced he is looking to replace Mahoney.

McMahon said if the legislature appoints him, he would run for the position next November.

According to reports, the majority of the county legislature is in support of McMahon.