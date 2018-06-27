Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch, Dies at 89

By Staff –

Joe Jackson, the infamous patriarch who launched the Jackson family’s career, has reportedly died from pancreatic cancer, at the age of 89.

According to TMZ.com, Jackson was admitted to the hospital last Friday, due to complications from the disease.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” he tweeted from his official Twitter account recently. “The sun rises when the time comes, and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson had been best known for managing his children in the group ‘The Jackson Five,” as well as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson in the early years of their solo careers.

He was also criticized for being physically abusive toward his children throughout the years, however, Jackson told CNN he had no regrets.

“I’m glad I was tough, because look what I came out with,” he stated. “I came out with some kids that everybody loved all over the world. And they treated everybody right.”

Despite his rumored flaws, Latoya Jackson paid tribute to her father via Twitter recently, and stated, “”I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.”

Janet Jackson also paid tribute to her parents, in addition to her siblings, at the recent Radio Disney Awards.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable,” she said. “My father, my incredible father drove me to be the best I can. My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence.”

