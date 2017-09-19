Juanita Perez Williams Hires Former Cuomo, Clinton Communications Strategist

By Staff –

Democratic mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams has added communications strategist Peter Kauffmann to her campaign staff, according to an article on Syracuse.com.

Kauffmann has previously worked as a communications strategist for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as communications director during last year’s presidential election.

Perez Williams’ campaign began adding officer space after the candidate won Syracuse’s mayoral Democratic primary last week, the article stated.

Republican candidate Laura Lavine, Independent candidate Ben Walsh, and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins will appear with Perez Wiliams on the ballot in November.

Former Democratic candidate Joe Nicoletti, who also ran on the Working Families Party line, suspended his campaign earlier this week.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

