Jubilee Homes Community Clean-up Day

On Saturday, April 1st, 2017, Jubilee Homes in partnership with Southwest Community Center, Onondaga Community College, Home Builders & Remodelers of CNY, SUNY EOC, Home HeadQuarters, Inc., Syracuse Model Neighborhood, Corp., S.N.U.G Program, Price Rite, Jubilee Homes Board and community members will host the Jubilee Homes Community Clean-Up day. This event will take place from 9:00AM-1:00PM and check in will be at the JH Southwest Community Learning Farm (Corner of Bellevue, Lincoln and Midland Ave- across from Living Waters C.O.G.I.C. Church).

Clean up areas include: 100 Block of Chester Street, 200 Block of Lincoln and Midland Ave; South Ave &Tallman Street to South Ave and Cortland Ave and areas in between.

We will be working with community residents to help clean up the neighborhood surrounding the new Price Rite supermarket on South Avenue. We will also be working with community groups to identify properties in the area that are in need of minor exterior repairs to be completed on our Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017.

Refreshments for volunteers will be provided by Jubilee Homes and Price Rite.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer contact Jubilee Homes at 315-428-0070 or send us an email at ddixie@jubilee-homes.org.