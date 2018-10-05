Keith Wofford Calling On Letitia James To Commit To Five Debates

By Staff –

Wednesday, Keith Wofford called on Letitia James to commit to five televised debates before the General Election in November.

Wofford and James are running to become the New York State Attorney General.

Wofford is running on the Republican and Conservative Party lines. James is a Democrat and is heavily favored in the race.

Both candidates are African-American.

“New Yorkers across the state deserve to hear where each candidate stands on the issues,” Wofford’s Campaign Manager O’Brien Murray said. “Regional debates facilitate discussions that educate voters both upstate and downstate. As we saw during the primary, too many debates are New York City-centric, which causes upstate residents to feel ignored. How better to broaden the discussion than to have debates in every corner of New York?”

Wofford’s campaign has already accepted a debate request from NY1 for October 30th in New York City, and is proposing scheduled televised debates in Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton, and Watertown.

“Thus far, Letitia has acted like the typical career politician she is. On one hand she calls for transparency, and on the other she has dodged debate requests for more than a week,” Murray said. “New Yorkers deserve to hear from both sides, and when they do, I’m confident the results will be in our favor.”

Wofford is a managing partner of the law firm, Ropes & Gray in New York. He was born and raised in Buffalo, where he attended City Honors High School. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

James was born and raised in Brooklyn. She obtained her law degree at Howard University after graduating from Lehman College in The Bronx.

James is the current New York City Public Advocate and first black woman to hold citywide office. She previously served for a decade as a member of the New York City Council. She represented Brooklyn’s 35th Council District.