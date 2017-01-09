Law Professors, NAACP Protest Sessions’ Nomination as AG

By Frederick H. Lowe

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Some 1,330 law professors from 178 law schools in 49 states has petitioned Sen. Charles E. Grassley, (R., Iowa), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Dianne G. Feinstein, (D., Calif.), a senior Judiciary Committee member, to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (D., AL.) for U. S. Attorney General. Sessions is also a committee member.

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sessions’ nomination was set for 9:30 a.m. January 10-11 in room 325 of the Russell Senate Office Building. The committee has 20 members–nine Democrats and 11 Republicans.

