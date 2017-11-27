LeBron James’ Pizza Chain Coming to Syracuse

Another popular restaurant is coming to Syracuse.

LeBron James is arguably one of the best basketball players in the history of the sport. He’s also one of the most iconic and recognizable human beings on the planet. Those in the restaurant industry, however, know him more for his fast-growing pizza chain.

Blaze Pizza, the wildly popular new chain part-owned by James, is coming to Central New York. The restaurant will be located at 727 South Crouse Avenue, right near Syracuse University.

Roughly 33% of all renters move each year, and Syracuse has been an increasingly popular destination for movers — especially millennials– in recent years. New and exciting restaurants like Blaze Pizza will continue to add to the allure of New York’s fifth largest city.

“We think it’s going to bring something different to the market,” said Jared Hutter, real estate investor and SU grad. “I think they’re going to be a great addition to the market without taking over from other pizza places.”

The restaurant’s location is at the new $40.5 million, 287-bed student apartment project. The new building will be able to hold plenty of stores and eateries, and Blaze Pizza will be one of the structure’s first retail tenants. The building will be eight stories high and will include 16,800 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 168 student apartments on the other seven floors.

Blaze Pizza has grown to more than 200 restaurants in just five years. There are now locations in 32 states and Canada, and the chain expects to pull in $285 million in revenues this year alone. Additionally, it’s predicted that Blaze Pizza will reach $1.1 billion by 2022.

The apartment building is expected to be finished by the fall of 2018 and the rest of the retail space shortly after that. A Blaze Pizza spokesperson said the opening of the restaurant is “about a year off.”

