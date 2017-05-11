Linda Johnson Rice Retakes Control of Johnson Publishing Company, Denies Company is Leaving Chicago

(TriceEdneyWire.com) Following a month of announcements on corporate restructurings, Linda Johnson Rice is back at the helm of three of the best known brands in Black America. Over the weekend, a statement was released by Johnson Publishing Co. citing the departure of Desiree Rogers, who will end her seven-year tenure as CEO on June 2. Her duties will be assumed by the company’s chairman, Johnson Rice.

This news was preceded three weeks earlier by an announcement that Johnson Rice, 58, was replacing the departing CEO of Ebony Media Operations Cheryl McKissack. EMO is the company operates the magazines after they were acquired last June by Texas-based CVG Group.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.