Tuesday 12 September 2017
From Information to Understanding

“Living an Active Life with Parkinson’s Disease Conference”

Sep 11, 2017

Peter J. Headd, Executive Director Onondaga County Office for Aging, is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Living an Active Life with Parkinson’s Disease Conference.

This free day of learning, offered by the Onondaga County Office for Aging and Upstate University Hospital’s HealthLink, will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Drumlin’s Country Club, 800 Nottingham Road, Syracuse, NY 13224. Check-in is from 8:10 to 8:45 am and the program is from 9:00 am to 2:15 pm. The conference host is Susan Kennedy from WCNY’s “Cycle of Health.”

The Conference includes the following speakers:

Heather Zwickey, National University of Natural Medicine, Portland, OR
Nutrition and Parkinson’s Disease
Becky Auyer, Inspire Care of Central New York
 Resources for Care in the Home
Christopher Morley, Upstate Medical University
 Tools & Techniques for Making Tough Medical Decisions
Fahed Saada, CNY Neurological Consulting
 Sleep Issues & Chronic Fatigue with Parkinson’s Disease

There is no cost for the conference but pre-registration is required as space is limited. A light lunch is included.

To register, please call: Upstate Connect at 315-464-8668. The deadline for registration is Friday October 6, 2017.

 

