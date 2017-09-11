Peter J. Headd, Executive Director Onondaga County Office for Aging, is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Living an Active Life with Parkinson’s Disease Conference. This free day of learning, offered by the Onondaga County Office for Aging and Upstate University Hospital’s HealthLink, will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Drumlin’s Country Club, 800 Nottingham Road, Syracuse, NY 13224. Check-in is from 8:10 to 8:45 am and the program is from 9:00 am to 2:15 pm. The conference host is Susan Kennedy from WCNY’s “Cycle of Health.” The Conference includes the following speakers: – Heather Zwickey, National University of Natural Medicine, Portland, OR

Nutrition and Parkinson’s Disease

– Becky Auyer, Inspire Care of Central New York

Resources for Care in the Home

– Christopher Morley, Upstate Medical University

Tools & Techniques for Making Tough Medical Decisions

– Fahed Saada, CNY Neurological Consulting

Sleep Issues & Chronic Fatigue with Parkinson’s Disease There is no cost for the conference but pre-registration is required as space is limited. A light lunch is included. To register, please call: Upstate Connect at 315-464-8668. The deadline for registration is Friday October 6, 2017.