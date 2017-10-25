Longtime Actor Robert Guillaume Passes

By Staff –

Longtime actor Robert Guillaume, best known for his role in the television series “Benson,” has passed away, at the age of 89.

Guillaume died at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday, after a recent battle with prostate cancer.

“He kinda went the way everyone wishes they could, surrounded by love and in his sleep,” his wife, Donna Guillaume, said to CNN.

Guillaume had been best known for his role as “Benson DuBois, ” a role for which the actor won an Emmy in 1985.

In addition, his wife said one of his most treasured roles was voicing the animated character Rafiki in Disney’s 1994 animated film “The Lion King.”

Guillaume is also survived by four children, as well as grand children, and great-grand children.

Visit http://www.tvguide.com/celebrities/robert-guillaume/video/172168/exclusive-robert-guillaume-reveals-he-didnt-want-to-play-benson-at-first-because-of-serving-role-25757216/ to view Guillaume discuss his role as “Benson” in an interview on the OWN network, and visit https://youtu.be/O7fXfCZ4sB4 to view Guillaume voice the character Rafiki, or click on the image below.

