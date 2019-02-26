Longtime SU Basketball Coach Boeheim Strikes and Kills Man on Highway

By staff:

Syracuse Orange basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man on I-690 Wednesday night.

According to reports from Syracuse police, Boeheim was trying to avoid hitting the man’s car which was disabled on the dark highway.

51 year old Jorge Jimenez was struck and killed after exiting a vehicle he and three others were traveling in. The car apparently slid on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail. Jimenez was struck while trying to walk back to the median for safety.

According to police, Boeheim has been cooperating with police and no charges are pending.

No tickets were issued for the incident and sobriety tests came up negative.

“The Jimenez family has suffered a tremendous loss. Our community is shaken. The Boeheim family is heartbroken over what happened, as we all are,” Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “This is a very difficult time. I know that Coach Boeheim’s players gain strength from him, just as he gains strength from his players. Our entire community gains strength from each other. With this in mind, and after thoughtful consideration, I have respectfully decided that Coach Boeheim will resume his coaching duties later today and will coach in tomorrow night’s game against Duke. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family as they continue to mourn this tragic loss.”