Lyft to Begin Operating at Syracuse Airport June 29

By Staff –

The Syracuse Hancock International Airport has signed an agreement allowing ride-sharing company Lyft to begin operating at the airport starting June 29.

According to officials, the airport will have a designated Lyft pick-up area for passengers who would like to use the service, which will be located at the north end of the Terminal.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which will bring Lyft’s safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options to the millions of passengers who travel through SYR each year,” Kirk Safford, Lyft’s senior manager of Airports and Venues, stated. “Lyft would like to thank the executive director, Christina Callahan, and her staff for their collaborative effort in reaching this agreement.”

Lyft is currently available in more than 350 communities nationwide, and at 220 airports.

Visit www.lyft.com for additional information regarding the organization.

