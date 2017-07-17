Mary Nelson to Hold 15th Annual School Supply Give-Away Aug. 19

By Staff –

Mary Nelson’s 15th Annual School Supply Give-Away and Barbecue will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Mary Nelson’s Youth Center, on the corner of S. Salina St. and Wood Ave.

Nelson, the youth center’s founder, began holding the free, annual giveaway and barbecue to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to each student who attended the event in 2002.

The event will begin with a youth parade, and food and entertainment will also be provided during the event, which will include an appearance by NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, as well as Christian rap artist Dillon Chase.

Students who would like to attend the event must fill out a registration form, which they will find at the center, at 2849 S. Salina St., or by calling 315.422.2761 for additional information.

Interested individuals may also email marynelson337@gmail.com for additional information regarding the event.

Visit http://youthdaybarbecue.com/index.html for additional information.

A separate registration form must be filled out for each individual student who attends the event.

