Mayor Ben Walsh Appoints New Constituent Services Advocate

By Staff –

Mayor Ben Walsh has appointed Maria Maldonado Lewis as the city’s new constituent services advocate.

Lewis joined Mayor Walsh’s administration Feb. 5, after working as a site director for Peaceful Schools at Delaware Elementary School.

“Maria brings a deep knowledge of our community and a genuine caring for the people of the city to her new role as constituent services advocate,” the mayor said. “She will do exactly what her title suggests – advocate for residents to ensure their voices are heard, and that they get the services they need from the city.”

Lewis will responsible for responding to citizen questions and concerns regarding city government in the new position.

She will also be responsible for administering proactive public engagement programs to collect input from residents on city services and priorities, the city said.

Lewis previously worked for Molina Healthcare, Home Headquarters, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the Spanish Action League.

She and her husband also host a national radio program called, “I Know I Can Radio/TV” which airs Thursdays on WVOA Radio, and runs twice weekly on Spectrum TV.

City residents with concerns may reach Lewis at mlewis@syrgov.net, or by phone at (315)448-8095.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.