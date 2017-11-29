Mayor-Elect Ben Walsh Announces Transition Team; Plans to Meet With City Residents

By Staff –

Syracuse-mayor elect Ben Walsh has announced his appointment of the new leadership team that will help him transition to the office.

According to Syracuse.com, the three people who will be at the helm of his team include:

– Sharon Owens, CEO of Syracuse Community Connections;

– Linda LeMura, President of Le Moyne College;

– and Chedy Hampson, CEO of TCGplayer.com, a downtown-based tech company.

According to Walsh, the team will focus on education, economic opportunity, and safety and quality of life in the city.

Walsh has also posted a link urging anyone who’d like to apply for a job with the new administration on his Facebook page.

Interested individuals may fill out the form, and submit a resume and cover letter, to: http://www.benwalshformayor.com/job-opportunities.

Walsh also plans to host an open meet-and-greet with city residents at Café Kubal on Salina St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 1.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/BenWalshforMayor/ for additional information regarding the event.

